Furniture Today's Best Places to Work?
Whether you’re designing, building, selling, or supporting — great companies put people first. Let the world know yours does, too. The Best Places to Work in Furniture program honors outstanding employers across the furniture industry — from retail stores and design studios to manufacturers and service providers. This isn’t just another badge. It’s validation that your organization is a great place to build a career. No matter your role in the furniture ecosystem, your people are your biggest asset.
Registration Deadline is May 29, 2026
Furniture Today's Best Places to Work is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group that examines your company’s practices, programs and benefits and surveys your employees for their perspective. Companies that meet certain criteria are considered the Furniture Today's Best Places to Work.
What is Best Companies Group?
Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.